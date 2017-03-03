Madison County downs Franklin County, falls to Gainesville

Madison County downed Franklin County in dramatic fashion last week, with Logan Brown driving in the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning.
The Raiders then dropped an extra-inning home showdown with Gainesville, 1-0.
Against Franklin, the Raiders bounced back from two-straight losses with a 6-5 win over the Lions, improving to 3-3. Madison County jumped ahead early. Josh Cotton singled home Golston Gillespie in the bottom of the second to give the Raiders a 1-0 lead. Madison County pulled ahead 4-0 with three runs in the bottom of the third inning. Noah Rogers drove home Jacob Bray. Brown tripled to drive home Gillespie and then scored on a passed ball.
Franklin County scored two runs in the top of the fifth inning. Brown then drove home Gillespie in the bottom of the fifth on a fielder’s choice. The Lions added three runs in the top of the sixth inning to knot the score at five. Brown then drove home Chris Lukas in the bottom of the seventh inning on a single to center field.
The Raiders had nine hits on the day. Brown led Madison County, going 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a run scored. Gillespie as 1-for-2 with three runs scored and two walks.
Aubrey Davis started for the Raiders, giving up two runs, five, hits and three walks in 4.1 innings, while fanning eight.
Against Gainesville, Dylan Gentry was superb on the mound, giving up just one hit, while striking out 11 in six innings. But Madison County managed just three hits on the night and couldn’t score a run. The Raiders squandered a scoring opportunity after getting their first two runners on base, then committing a baserunning error that led to an out. The Raiders left the bases loaded in the first.
The inability to score runs has been a common theme this year, both for Madison County and its opponents. Madison County is batting .168 as a team and has scored 14 runs in seven games. Meanwhile, Raider pitchers have a 2.62 ERA with 30 runs allowed (18 earned) and 69 strikeouts in 48 innings.
Gentry has .875 ERA with 30 strikeouts in 16 innings. Aubrey Davis has a 1.36 ERA with 15 strikeouts in 10.1 innings. And Josh Cotton has a 2.10 ERA in 10 innings of work.
Raider head coach Chad Gillespie said his team’s pitching is good enough to compete with anyone.
“Our pitching, with the exception of one game, they’ve done everything required of them and kept us in every game,” said Gillespie.
“They’re doing a great job getting runners out and that’s all I can say, they’re doing a great job. Pitching is our strong suit. We’ve just got to score some runs.”
The coach noted that there are no cupcakes on the Raiders schedule and said his squad is facing most team’s number one pitcher.
“We’re just not hitting the baseball,” said Gillespie. “We could be 7-0 if we just hit the ball. But that’s something that hopefully will come. I think it will. It would be nice to see some crooked numbers up on the scoreboard every now and then.”
The coach said he feels it’s just a matter of getting some runs on the board and get some confidence at the plate. He said he wants his batters to step to the plate with some aggressiveness, with the mindset of making something happen, not waiting for something to happen.
“Basically we’re doing a lot of encouraging, just something to create some confidence,” said Gillespie. “We’re taking decent swings.”
The coach said his team is taking on one state-playoff team after another with the hopes of being battle tested.
“We’re doing that because it will pay off later,” he said.
Madison County was slated to face Gainesville on the road Wednesday. The game was after this week’s press time. Check The Journal Facebook page for an update.
The Raiders have a busy week ahead. They’ll host Pike County in a Saturday doubleheader, with the first game at noon and the second at 2:30 p.m. They’ll travel to Monroe Monday, March 6, at 5:55 p.m., then travel to Archer Wednesday, at 5:55 p.m., before playing Northside at Cool Ray Field Saturday, March 11. The Raiders will host Locust Grove Tuesday, March 14, at 5:55 p.m.
