Hunnicutt leaving East Jackson for Grayson

East Jackson head football coach Christian Hunnicutt is leaving to take the head-coaching job at Grayson after spending one season with the Eagles.
Hunnicutt guided East Jackson to a 4-6 record this past season, surpassing the program’s win total for the previous four years combined.
“That’s a significant loss for us, of course,” East Jackson athletic director Shawn Lindsey said. “We are wishing him well. We appreciate the efforts that he’s given here to help get our program moving in the right direction.”
Hunnicutt informed his players today (Friday) of his departure.
In moving to Grayson, Hunnicutt will take over a Ram program that went 14-1 in 2016 and won the Class 7A state championship.
Hunnicutt coached at Grayson for a season in 2015, serving as offensive line coach, before taking over at East Jackson in 2016.
Under his leadership, the Eagles nearly advanced to the postseason, missing out on the state playoffs on a tiebreaker. East Jackson also avenged lopsided losses from 2015 to rival Jackson County and Hart County.
“I think the major stride that he and his staff were able to turn was the just the culture of our kids and the expectation within our community about football … they were able to get more out of our kids than our kids really thought they could do,” Lindsey said. “It was all just a change in the culture and the expectation.”
Lindsey said the program hopes to move quickly to replace Hunnicutt.
“Our job is to do right by our kids,” he said. “Because the staff that’s in place right now certainly changed the culture and we want to preserve that as much as possible. So we anticipate being able to move fairly quickly, and in that way we can keep our kids focused on playing football as an East Jackson Eagle.”
