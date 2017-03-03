DuBose out as Jefferson boys’ basketball coach after 41 seasons

Bolling DuBose’s 41-year run as Jefferson boys’ basketball coach — one of the longest tenures in the state in any sport— has ended.
The news comes after DuBose met with Jefferson principal Kevin Smith and superintendent John Jackson last Thursday about the future of the boys’ basketball program, which has gone 20-62 the last three years.
DuBose finishes at Jefferson with a career record of 661-481. He won 12 region titles and guided two teams to the Final Four.
Jackson said DuBose did not resign.
“We had a very up front and cordial meeting,” Jackson said. “Nobody enjoys dealing with these kind of things, but from time-to-time, you’ve got to deal with the hand that’s dealt to you.”
Jackson said Jefferson’s recent struggles were a major factor in the decision to make a change. Jackson said all were in agreement that the program would rebound but there wasn’t a consensus on the timetable.
“The fact that the turnaround is somewhere out there but we’re not sure exactly where it is, we thought maybe a new perspective or new blood might cause it to coalesce quicker,” Jackson said.
Jackson added that he and DuBose had similar talks previously.
“This just didn’t come out of the blue,” he said. “We’ve had some conversations in past.”
Jackson said DuBose had “an unbelievably great career” at Jefferson, and said a tenure like DuBose’s, which included four decades at one school, is extremely rare.
“I just cannot emphasize enough the degree of appreciation we all have for Bolling and the fine, outstanding job he’s done at Jefferson over the years,” said Jackson, who has known DuBose since 1983 when Jackson first came to Jefferson as a principal.
Jackson added, “It feels kind of awkward on one hand saying those things and then on the other hand dealing with where we are now. We just are where we are.”
For more on this story, see the March 8 edition of The Jackson Herald.
