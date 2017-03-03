Madison Co. BOC to meet March 6

The Madison County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6:30 p.m., Monday, March 6, in the county government complex.
Agenda items include:
•Business involving guests, groups or multiple visitors.
•Chairman’s report
•Hearing and actions on rezone matters, special use permits, etc. (Linda Fortson and Wayne Douglas)
•Ricky Hix is requesting to rezone 3 to 4 acres of his 30 acre property from A-1 to R-R for a home site for his son. This property is located on map 95 parcel 25 on Holly Creek Church Road in District 4.
•Sherrard and Brenda White are requesting to rezone two acres from A-1 to R-R for a home site for their daughter. The property is located on map 21 parcel 120-A on Jot Em Down Road in District 1.
•Tim and Robert Patterson are requesting to rezone their 9.26-acre property from A-1 to R-1 to subdivide the property with the house and barn going to one parcel and the remaining property going to the second property. The property is located on map 46 parcel 151 on McCannon Morris Road in District 5.
•Jay Pridgen is representing Capital Resource Management LLC. They are requesting to rezone 18.46 acres from A-2 to R-1 for an 18-lot subdivision. The property is located on map 58 parcel 57 on Diamond Hill Colbert Road in District 5.
•Statements and Remarks from citizens on agenda items.
•Consider a six-month review period to facilitate better consistency with the Madison County Land Use and Comprehensive Plans. (Theresa Bettis)
•Roads update
•Urgent matters
•Statements and remarks from citizens
•Closed session to discuss land acquisition, personnel matters and/or potential litigation (if needed).
