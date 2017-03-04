There has been a confirmed case of rabies in a wild animal in the area of Johnson Mill Road in Jackson County.
The wild raccoon was taken to a local veterinarian and then sent to the state lab for testing. The dog that came into contact with the raccoon is current on its rabies vaccination and will be under a 45-day quarantine watch.
Confirmed case of rabies reported in county
