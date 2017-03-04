A Homer man was arrested Saturday after a domestic dispute in which he allegedly bit “flesh from the victim’s face.”
Jared William Hobson, 36, was charged with aggravated assault, three counts of second degree arson and burglary.
Banks County deputies were dispatched at 3:20 p.m. Saturday to a report of a physical domestic dispute in progress at an address near Poole Road on Highway 51 North. Deputies were advised that the aggressor was possibly under the influence of methamphetamine and had attacked a family member after a verbal dispute escalated.
Hobson reportedly took a bite of flesh from the victim’s left check and right eyebrow during the physical altercation. Hobson then allegedly retrieved a shotgun and pointed it towards the victim at which time the victim retrieved a rifle and fired in self-defense after pleading with Hobson to put the firearm down.
When Hobson refused to put down his shotgun, the victim fired in the direction of Hobson but purposely missed in order to deter Hobson and then fled. Hobson then reportedly shot multiple rounds towards the victim.
As deputies arrived, the area surrounding the residence and property where the incident occurred was shut down. During this time, Hobson reportedly set fire to a vehicle located on the property and barricaded himself within a barn structure.
Deputies did witness the sound of four gunshots while Hobson was within the building before observing the structure in flames. Hobson retreated from the structure on an ATV and travelled towards Poole Road where he was met by deputies. After being detained without further incident, deputies did locate a loaded shotgun in the passenger seat of the ATV.
Hobson was transported to Banks County Detention Center. The Georgia Fire Marshal’s Office was requested to investigate the fire scene. Charges are pending the state’s investigation. The victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated for injuries sustained to the facial area.
