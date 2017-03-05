Jefferson council tables noise ordinance

A decision on a noise ordinance in Jefferson has been put on hold as talks between representatives from McClure Industrial Park and the neighboring residents continue.
Noise coming from the industrial park has prompted complaints from those who live nearby. The Jefferson City Council on Monday voted 4-1 to table action on a noise ordinance that would impose quiet hours from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Councilman Malcolm Gramley voted no to tabling the item.
Officials from the distribution centers of Cardinal Health and Kubota — both housed at McClure Industrial Park — as well as Pattillo, the developer of McClure Industrial Park, met with residents on Friday.
The discussion centered around alternatives to reverse beeping signals and the construction of berms to create a buffer between the park and neighboring residential areas.
