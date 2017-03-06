Early voting is now under way for the “Yes” or “No” on renewing the Madison County School System’s Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (E-SPLOST).
If approved, the tax will continue to be collected — it is not a new tax — and the funds will be used to continue payments on the high school renovations. If shot down, the payments on the high school renovations will be shifted to property taxpayers.
The referendum is set for March 21. Early voting is being held until March 17 during business hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. All early voting is at the new Madison County Board of Elections and Registration at 94 Spring Lake Drive, just off Rock Quarry Road/Hwy. 29, north of the red light in Danielsville.
For more information, call 706-795-6335.
Early voting under way for E-SPLOST renewal
