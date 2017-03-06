Dorothy “Dot” Ellen Byrd Jones, 94, passed away on Thursday morning, March 2, 2017, at her residence.
Mrs. Jones was the wife to her beloved husband of 70 years, Larry Thomas Jones, whom she married on June 9, 1946. Together they owned and operated Larry’s Easy Pay and Tire Shop which they opened in 1948. They ran the business until their retirement. Mrs. Dot was often considered Larry’s confidant to the success of their business. Mrs. Jones was a member of the Winder First United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Thomas Jones; son, Benjamin Jones; and parents, James Claude and Mary Lula Jones Byrd.
A memorial service was held Sunday, March 5, at the Winder First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Calvin Haney officiating. A private interment was in Rose Hill Cemetery in Winder.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, was entrusted with the arrangements.
‘Dot’ Jones (02-02-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry