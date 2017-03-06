Feticide and multiple other charges are pending for an Athens man who struck two vehicles while being chased by police last week in Barrow County and caused one of the crash victims to lose her unborn child.
According to a Barrow County Sheriff’s Office news release, Aubrey Franklin Arnold, 36, was being pursued in a Chevrolet Silverado by deputies Thursday afternoon on Ga. 82 east of the Ga. 211 Northeast intersection when he struck a Kia Forte driven by Nichole Faith Allen of Winder heading westbound. A third vehicle traveling eastbound was also involved in the crash.
The crash caused Arnold to be ejected from his vehicle. He and Allen were both transported to Athens Regional Medical Center for treatment and Allen lost her unborn child as a result of the crash.
The Georgia State Patrol was called to investigate and multiple charges are pending for Arnold, including aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, feticide by vehicle, DUI and multiple traffic offenses.
Deputies first made contact with Arnold just after 12:30 p.m. Thursday when they arrived at the Shell gas station at 1233 Atlanta Highway in reference to Arnold being wanted for multiple warrants in Barrow and Jackson counties.
When a deputy asked Arnold to step out of his vehicle he sped off, striking the deputy with the side of the truck. The deputy did not sustain any serious injuries.
Feticide charge possible for Athens man who struck vehicle during police chase, caused woman to lose unborn child
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry