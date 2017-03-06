‘Ginny’ Barron (02-18-17)

WINDER - Virginia Lou “Ginny” Barron, 96, passed away Saturday, February 18, 2017.
A native of Erwin, Tenn., she was the daughter of the late C. D. and Bessie Lou Woods Morgan. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Bill Barron on July 3, 1995. Mrs. Barron served in the United States Army during World War II as a nurse, and received the rank of First Lieutenant. She was a member of the Winder First United Methodist Church, the Winder Noon Lion’s Club, the Winder Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star, and was a member of The First Families of Tennessee.
Survivors include daughters and sons-in-law, Penny and Gary Wright, Diane and Chris Carr, all of Winder; brother, Richard Earl Morgan, Orange Park, Fla.; grandchildren, Mandy Free, Casey Wright, Will Holbrook and Courtney Carter; great-grandchildren, Grayson Pierce, Zach Pierce, Colby Wright, Anna Holbrook, Evan Holbrook, Madilyn Carter and Ellis Carter.
Funeral services were held Sunday, February 21, from the Winder First United Methodist Church. Interment was in Rose Hill Cemetery with Military Honors.
Memorials may be made to the Winder First United Methodist Church, 280 North Broad Street, Winder, Georgia 30680.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, was in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
