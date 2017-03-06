Dorthy Teasley (03-05-17)

WINDER - Dorthy N. Teasley, 71, passed away on Sunday, March 5, 2017.
Viewing will be held on Friday, March 10, at White Oak Springs Missionary Baptist Church between the hours of 12 noon and 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 11, at First United Methodist Church of Winder at 1 p.m. Entombment will be at Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Professional services entrusted to Wimberly & White Funeral Home, Gainesville.
