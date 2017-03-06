Judy Crawford died peacefully at her residence in Monroe, Ga. on Saturday, March 4, 2017.
Judy was born in Atlanta and attended Northside High School. Judy later met the love of her life, Dr. Jerry L. Crawford. They married and began their family in the Atlanta area. In 1972, they moved to Athens, where Dr. Crawford started his dental practice, Athens Pediatric Dentistry. Judy worked as the office manager in the practice for more than 35 years. Family and friends were Judy’s passion, but she also enjoyed traveling and watching sports. She was an avid North Oconee Titan Football fan. Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Emile and Mary Thomas; a sister, Joanne Brown; and a brother, Michael Thomas.
Survivors include her husband, Jerry Crawford; her children and their spouses, Debra and Jack Newman, Julie Crawford and Wanda Stewart, Heather Crawford and Brannon and Elise Crawford; and five grandchildren.
There will be a memorial service at Lord & Stephens West on Saturday, March 11, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, send memorial donations to the Judy Crawford Cowbell Spirit Fund at North Oconee High School. Donations made out to the Titan Club, 1081 Rocky Branch Rd, Bogart, GA 30622
Lord and Stephens, West, is in charge of arrangements.
www.lordandstephens.com
Judy Crawford (03-04-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry