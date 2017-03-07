Edna Freeman (03-05-17)

WINDER - Edna Freeman, 85, passed away Sunday, March 5, 2017.
Mrs. Freeman was preceded in death by husbands, Howard Duncan, Sr. and John Freeman. She was the daughter of the late Isom and Mollie Mosely Hogan. Mrs. Freeman was a member of Morningside Baptist Church and was a retiree of Southern Waistband of Winder.
Survivors include a son, Howard (Teresa) Duncan, Jr., Winder; and grandson, Wyatt Duncan.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 8, at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Tim Aaron officiating. Interment will be in Barrow Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Tuesday, March 7, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements.
