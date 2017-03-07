Jeanette Oliver (03-06-17)

MT. AIRY - Jeanette Louise Lathan Oliver, 64, passed away on Monday, March 6, 2017, following an extended illness.
Born in Habersham County, Ga. on January 15, 1953, she was the daughter of Louise Lathan Allen of Mt. Airy and the late Eugene Carlton Allen. She was a retired deputy clerk with Habersham County Clerk of Court and a member of Level Grove Baptist Church. Mrs. Oliver enjoyed singing in the church choir, shopping with her family and friends, traveling to the mountains, and being with her beloved Maltese dogs, Kassy, Chloe, and Dash. She was preceded in death by her husband, Steve Wiley Oliver.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Rhonda and Marshell Parson, Maysville; grandchildren, Taylor Parson and Trisha Parson; brother and sister-in-law, Doug and Tammy Allen, Mt. Airy; niece, Hannah Allen; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday, March 9, from the Chapel of McGahee-Griffin and Stewart with the Revs. Billy Burrell and Brian James officiating. Interment will follow in Hazel Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8, at the funeral home.
Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to the Level Grove Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 416, Cornelia, GA 30531, or Habersham Humane Society, 555 Monroe St., Unit 20, Clarkesville, GA 30523.
An online guest register is available and may be viewed at www.mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com
McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia is in charge of arrangements.
