Floy Cowan (03-07-17)

JEFFERSON - Floy Myrt Cowan, 91, died Tuesday, March 7, 2017, at her residence.
Mrs. Cowan was born in Nicholson, the daughter of the late James and Emma Standridge Wilson. She was a member of Madison Street Baptist Church and was a homemaker.
Survivors include her husband, Bob Cowan, Jefferson; daughter, Bobbie Ashmore, McDonough; son, Tom Cowan, Lilburn; seven grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Rev. Larry Montgomery officiating. Interment will follow in Jackson Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday, March 8, from 5 to 8 p.m.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
