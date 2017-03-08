Hoschton HOA appeals tax bill

Wednesday, March 8. 2017
A Hoschton homeowners’ association will will have to wait a little longer to see if it will get a break on some back taxes — taxes officers of the group said they had no idea about.
Monday night, the Jackson County Board of Commissioners took no action on a request to waive or lower the tax bill pending more investigation by the county attorney into the matter.
In 2007, six “common” tracts in the Village at Hoschton development were deeded to the HOA by the developer, who has since gone out of business. But the HOA never received any tax bills and current officers of the group said they just recently learned that they owned the parcels.

For the full story, see the March 8th issue of The Braselton News.
Old Website

