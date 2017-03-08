Woman says she was forced to drink substance

A woman said she was forced to drink a drink that had “some type of white powder in the bottom” the night of Feb. 25 at the Depot Tavern in Arcade.
She said she had gone to the tavern with a friend, who dropped her off.
A couple she knew “cornered” her in the bar and offered her a drink in a plastic cup.
She said the man told her to drink, or he would kill her, but also said he was joking. He punched her in the right side of her ribs and she drank the drink.
The couple told the woman to go with them and she agreed. She said she was taken to an unknown address near Athens.
At that residence, she said she was “tricked into smoking an unknown substance.”
She said she was told to put “some type of unknown cigarette in her mouth.” When she did, the woman of the couple lit it and she inhaled
At some point, she became sick. Another friend of hers came to the house and took her home.
She provided the information while in the emergency room at Northridge Medical Center. She had no visible injuries or bruises at the hospital.
