The Jefferson City School System is being recommended for reaccreditation.
Following a week-long review involving interviews and classroom observances, AdvanceED has decided to recommend the district be reaccredited by its governing board. The district could get final approval in July.
Bill Craig spoke with the Jefferson Board of Education on Wednesday, March 1, about the strengths of the district and areas of improvement.
For the full story, see the March 8 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Jefferson schools recommended for reaccreditation
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry