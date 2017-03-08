The Banks County High School tennis teams rebounded from a tough start vs. East Jackson in the first match of the season by jumping straight into region play and picking up two wins.
The Leopards defeated Putnam County at home last Thursday. Both the boys and girls won in dominating fashion, 5-0.
Gabe Martin, Griffin Goodwin, Dillon Aschwege, Amelia Lyons, Caitlin Marlow and Jillian Martinet won in singles competition. The duos of Hunter Payne and Stetson Boswell, Gabe Caudell and Tyler Morris, Emily Morris and Lauren Collins, Peggy Reems and Kendle Chambers secured wins in doubles play.
The boys and girls got their first win of the season on the road against Social Circle on Feb. 28. The boys won 5-0. Martin, Goodwin and Aschwege picked up wins in singles action. Boswell and Payne, along with Caudell and Morris won in doubles play.
The girls won 4-1. Lyons and Martinet won in singles. Morris and Collins, plus Reems and Artega won in doubles.
See more on this story in the March 8 edition of the Banks County News.
TENNIS: Leopards, Lady Leopards off to fast start in region play
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry