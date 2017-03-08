TRACK: Banks showing progress after first invite of ‘17

The Banks County High School track and field teams got a stern, early test at this past weekend’s sixth annual Eagle Invitational at East Jackson.
The event featured schools from Class 1A to 7A. The boys’ team finished seventh out of 16 schools. It was logjam in the boys’ competition as first to eighth place was separated by only 32 points. The girls finished in 15th overall.
“Big invites are tough mentally for us because to the kids it may seem that they are getting beat, but the clock tells a different story,” head coach Will Foster said. “The times most of our boys and girls ran on Saturday puts them in the top 10-15 in Class 2A.
“We have several athletes that ran times and jumped distances that puts them at the top of the Class 2A leaderboards. We are still getting in shape and learning events right now, so for this phase of our season I was happy with the progress that has been made. I think our athletes will continue to make steady progress throughout the season and be ready to compete when it comes to late April and early May.”
