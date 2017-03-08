BOE approves three personnel items

The Banks County Board of Education approved three personnel items in a called meeting this week. The board approved the following:
•the retirement of Doug Thacker, teacher, effective at the end of the 2016-2017 school year.
•the resignation of Kayla Clark, teacher, effective at the end of the 2016-2017 school year.
•hiring Stacie Medders, teacher, effective for the remainder of the 2016-2017 school year.
See this week's issue of the Banks County News for more coverage from the BOE meeting.
