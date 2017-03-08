BOE approves three personnel items

Posted by
BanksNewsTODAY
Wednesday, March 8. 2017
The Banks County Board of Education approved three personnel items in a called meeting this week. The board approved the following:
•the retirement of Doug Thacker, teacher, effective at the end of the 2016-2017 school year.
•the resignation of Kayla Clark, teacher, effective at the end of the 2016-2017 school year.
•hiring Stacie Medders, teacher, effective for the remainder of the 2016-2017 school year.

See this week's issue of the Banks County News for more coverage from the BOE meeting.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.