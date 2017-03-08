One of Braselton’s more historic building may soon get a unique purpose.
Chip Dale, a resident of the area for 10 years, plans to turn the old cotton gin into a brewpub. That’s far from what the building was originally used for, but Dale said the building’s character drew him to it.
He and his wife like the concept of brewpubs. During a vacation to the Pacific Northwest, the couple did the usual sightseeing and hiking, but also made frequent stops to the breweries in the area. The two liked the atmosphere of the businesses.
“I felt Braselton could really use one,” Dale said.
For the full story, see the March 8th issue of The Braselton News.
Brewpub on tap for old gin
