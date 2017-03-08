VOLLEYBALL: Panthers’ Smith signs with Brenau

An injury in 2015 took away most of Delanie Smith’s junior volleyball season. Now the Jackson County senior is ready to embark on a collegiate volleyball career.
Smith signed with Brenau last week after bouncing back with a strong senior season this past fall.
“It was a day of celebration for Delanie and her family,” Jackson County volleyball coach Ron Fowler said. “She overcame a significant injury that occurred during the 2015 season and her hard work and dedication was rewarded.”
Smith was a force in the middle this past season for the Panthers, who reached the Sweet 16 for the first time in 15 years.
She finished with 206 kills, 77 aces and 63 blocks. Smith was both an 8-AAA all-area selection and a MainStreet Newspapers all-area selection.
“Words cannot express how proud our coaching staff is of her and this tremendous accomplishment,” Fowler said. “Delanie will be deeply missed and we look forward to following her career at Brenau.”
