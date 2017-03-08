BASEBALL: Leopards sweep Monticello

Wednesday, March 8. 2017
If there’s one thing a strong non-region schedule does, win or lose, it gets you prepared for your region opponents.

This season, the Banks County Leopards played East Jackson, Alcovy, Ola, Morgan County, Commerce (twice) and Athens Christian. All of the games had the Leopards ready for region play this past Friday against Monticello.
The Leopards, behind both solid hitting and pitching, swept their region foe on the road, 7-3 and 8-0.
“It’s always good to go on the road and get two wins,” head coach Tom Kelley said. “We played well.
“It’s tough going into somebody else’s place and playing, and I thought we did a good job of staying focused and getting the job done.”

See more on this story in the March 8 edition of the Banks County News.
Old Website

