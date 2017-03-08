A Braselton man said a woman demanded he pay her $300 via Western Union or she threatened to post an explicit video of him on Facebook.
He said he met the woman through a website, “Adult Finder.” The two exchanged messages on the site and eventually Skyped.
She told him she recorded him masturbating on a webcam.
He said he had not met the woman, but believed she lives in Chicago because of the area code. However, he said he also thinks it is a fake phone.
Man threatened with exposure
