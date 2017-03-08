TRACK: Tigers, Lady Tigers take 3rd at North Oconee

The Commerce High Schools boys’ and girls’ track teams finished third at last week’s meet at North Oconee High School.
The girls scored 29 points, finishing 11 points behind second-place finisher Winder-Barrow.
Anna Hardy finished second in the pole vault. Tasia Miller also finished second in the 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles. The 4x100 meter relay and 4x400 meter relay teams finished second as well.
Quesha Rucker, DayJahana Wood, Tyliyah Reed, Ella Cain and Lavivica Martin finished third through seventh, respectively, in the 200-meter dash. Wood finished third in the 400-meter dash.
Kate Massey finished third in the 1,600-meter run and fifth in the 3,200-meter run. Brittany Webb finished sixth and seventh in the same events.
The boys scored 21 points in the third-place finish. Chaz Thomas was the only winner in any event for the Tigers. He won the 100-meter dash, running in 11.60 seconds. He finished third in the 200-meter dash. Thomas finished fifth in the long jump.
Greyson Burke and Thomas Harden finished second and third, respectively, in the pole vault. Tucker Flint finished fifth in the same event.
Will Thomas and Easley Smith finished fourth and fifth in shot put. Smith also finished fifth in discus.
Shyne Colbert finished fourth in the 300-meter hurdles.
DaJuan Wood finished fourth in the 400-meter dash. The Tigers placed four in the top 10 of the event.
Jose Verde and Dakota Shook finished fourth and fifth, respectively, in the 1,600-meter run. Verde also finished fifth in the 3,200.
