High speed stop leads to multiple charges

A woman traveling 125 miles per hour at 2:30 in the morning down I-85 might wish she had been a little more observant of the speed limit.
Amara Fatima Rahiem, 25, Atlanta, was charged by the Commerce Police Department with drag racing, reckless driving, speeding, financial transaction card forgery and forgery in the 2nd degree in the incident. Rahiem was driving a 2014 BMW 428xi at the time of the stop on March 2.
After being stopped by a CPD officer, Rahiem said she was traveling so fast in an effort to catch up with a second speeding vehicle that she claimed had cut her off. Rahiem said she wanted to catch the other vehicle so she could “flip off” the driver.
But speeding was only part of her problems.
A search of the car turned up a car reader/writer device that “is commonly used for fraudulent creating credit, debit and gift cards,” according to an incident report about the arrest.
The vehicle also had multiple credit and debit cards scattered in it, along with merchandise from TJ Maxx stores from August, Akens SC and Greenville SC. Other credit cards and an apparent fraudulent Florida driver’s license was later found in Rahiem’s wallet.
