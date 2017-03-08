BASEBALL: Dragons ‘progressing well’ with tougher games ahead

The Jefferson baseball team has scored 21 runs in its last two games and has cracked the top 10 in Class 4A in at least one poll.
But coach Tommy Knight warns that bigger challenges await his young Dragon team, which carried a three-game winning streak into this week’s action.
“I think our team is progressing well, but at the same time, we’ve got to be ready to beat good pitching and consistently beat good pitching deep into the game,” Knight said.
Knight, in his 17th season with the Dragons, points out that his team hasn’t seen opposing aces extensively, yet.
“Everyone right now is throwing their pitchers a little bit at a time,” he said. “Once you get into region, you start seeing the No. 1s for five and six innings. That will make it tougher.”
Still, the Dragons (6-1) took care of business with a pair of lopsided wins last week.
Jefferson blanked Walnut Grove 11-0 last Tuesday (Feb. 28) behind a five-inning, one-hitter from Brandon Trefren and then beat White County 10-3 on Friday.
“If we keep getting the pitching like we got from Trefren,” Knight said. “If we keep getting that and swinging the bats like we have, I think we’re going to be OK.”
