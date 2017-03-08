JCCHS’s Lindsey named AD of the year

Jackson County’s Adam Lindsey was recently named Region 8-AAA’s top athletic director, but as it turned out, bigger news was forthcoming.
Lindsey, who is in his fourth year on the job, was chosen as the Class AAA Athletic Director of the year last week by the Georgia Athletic Director’s Association.
“I was really shocked and honored,” Lindsey said. “I certainly wasn’t expecting that.”
Lindsey said he was thrilled to be voted by his peers as the 8-AAA Athletic Director of the Year, but being recognized on the state level “is just a whole different ball game.”
“But as I’ve told people, it’s not really about what I’ve done,” Lindsey said. “It’s more about what our coaches have done, what our kids have done.”
Lindsey pointed to two consecutive top-10 finishes in Class AAA in the Directors’ Cup standings, with a chance for a third-straight top-10 finish, as recent strides made by the athletic program.
“I couldn’t be more pleased and honored about the whole thing,” he said. “But really to me it’s about our coaches and our kids and the support that our athletic department receives from the board office and our principal here.”
