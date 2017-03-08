The Jackson County baseball team put a halt on a mini-slump as it snapped a two-game losing streak on Monday night.
The Panthers (9-3) downed White County 9-3 following losses to Oconee County last Tuesday (Feb. 28) and West Hall on Friday.
Jackson County finished with seven hits in Monday’s win, while benefiting from eight walks and six errors.
“It was good to get the win, but we still have a lot of things to fix,” coach Jonathan Gastley said. “I don’t feel like we did as good of a job as we should have capitalizing on their mistakes.”
Logan Stockton went 3-for-4 to lead the offense.
On the mound, Tyler Barber started and threw five innings on 62 pitches. He surrendered four hits and three runs (all earned) while walking one and striking out six.
“We are getting quality starts from him,” Gastley said. “He competes and is throwing well.”
Tanner Crump and Caleb Mathews each threw a shutout inning of relief.
Panther pitchers issued just one walk in the game and recorded nine strikeouts.
For more on this story, see the March 8 edition of The Jackson Herald
BASEBALL: Panthers beat White Co., snap two-game skid
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry