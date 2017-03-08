SOCCER: Lady Panthers suffer close loss to top-10 foe

By Kyle Funderburk
Jackson County was playing behind a top-10 AAAA team all game long Friday night.
But the Lady Panthers (5-2, 2-0) didn’t get themselves overwhelmed, they kept the game close and only lost 2-1 to Oconee County (4-0-3, 0-0).
Oconee County scored just five and a half minutes into the game when Averee Hurst’s shot from the corner of the box just floated over LeeAnn Rigsby’s hands.
Most of the first half from there was even between both squads until there were seven minutes remaining. Caitlin Gibson received a cross from Lornah Okoth and got the ball past Rigsby, which put Oconee County ahead 2-0.
Jackson County got more opportunities to score in the second half but were unable to do so until Ivy Bell got a shot over the head of Oconee’s keeper.
