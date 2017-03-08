SOCCER: Panthers fall in tough non-region contest

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Wednesday, March 8. 2017
By Kyle Funderburk
Correspondent

Jackson County does not shy away from tough competition away from region play. That’s why they schedule teams like Oconee County, one of the better teams in AAAA.

For much of Friday night however, the Panthers were up to the task. But they ended up losing 3-1.

“We scheduled this team on purpose because we know they’re one of the top teams in AAAA and we have an even tougher game next week with North Oconee,” said head coach Bob Betz. “This was done intentionally, we have very high goals set for our team this year and if we’re going to get there then we need to be able to play teams like this.”

For the rest of this story, see the March 8 edition of The Jackson Herald.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.