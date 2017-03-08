SOCCER: Panthers fall in tough non-region contest

By Kyle Funderburk
Correspondent
Jackson County does not shy away from tough competition away from region play. That’s why they schedule teams like Oconee County, one of the better teams in AAAA.
For much of Friday night however, the Panthers were up to the task. But they ended up losing 3-1.
“We scheduled this team on purpose because we know they’re one of the top teams in AAAA and we have an even tougher game next week with North Oconee,” said head coach Bob Betz. “This was done intentionally, we have very high goals set for our team this year and if we’re going to get there then we need to be able to play teams like this.”
For the rest of this story, see the March 8 edition of The Jackson Herald.
