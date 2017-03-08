Jefferson did some things right offensively in its loss at Madison County, just not the most important thing.
The Lady Dragons (3-1-1) fell 1-0 to the Lady Raiders on Friday night after failing to finish on scoring opportunities.
“We did not finish the ball into the net,” coach Molly McCarty said. “Although we held a majority of the possession and outshot them, we just couldn’t finish the ball. Goals win games, period. The loss allowed us to learn something and this is what is most important. We have accepted it and moved on. We will now battle to defend it.”
For more on this story, see the March 8 edition of The Jackson Herald.
SOCCER: Lady Dragons drop region opener
