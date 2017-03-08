Brandon Hudson scored a pair of goals and Cameron Smith added another as the Jefferson boys’ soccer team won its region opener on Friday with a 3-2 win at Madison County.
“They played with a lot of passion and persistence to beat a good Madison County team,” coach Casey Colquitt said. “At halftime, we made adjustments on defense to stop their attacking threat.”
Colquitt added that the team, led by captains Lucas Carreno and Christian Morsut, “executed the halftime adjustments flawlessly, and we came away with a huge region win.”
The team will return to action next Tuesday (March 14) against White County at 7:30 p.m. in non-region play and resume its region schedule March 17 at home against Oconee County at 7:30 p.m.
SOCCER: Dragons notch region win
