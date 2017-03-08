Julie McCutcheon has stepped down as Jackson County girls’ basketball coach after four seasons, doing so with the program on an upswing.
The Lady Panthers finished 15-12 this past season and reached the state tournament for the second consecutive year. Last season’s state tournament appearance was the program’s first in 12 years.
McCutcheon met with her players on Monday to inform them of her decision. McCutcheon’s husband, Todd, who served as an assistant coach, is also stepping down.
Both are doing so to spend more time with their two children, who are 10 and 9 years old. The demands of coaching often kept the two from their own children’s basketball games.
“I think as our kids have gotten older, ever year has gotten harder and harder,” McCutcheon said.
McCutcheon compiled a 44-64 record with the Lady Panthers, but improved the win total each season.
“Every coach always hopes they leave a program better than they’ve found it, and she certainly has done that,” Jackson County athletic director Adam Lindsey said.
Lindsey added, “she has done a fabulous job for us.”
He said the program’s recent success, including consecutive state tournament appearances, will be a plus in searching for the next head coach.
“People have heard our name, so it is a job that people are interested in,” Lindsey said.
The school will collect resumes for a couple of weeks. Lindsey said the hope is to have McCutcheon’s successor in place in a couple of months.
“We’re looking for the person that’s the right fit for our athletic department first and foremost over anything else,” Lindsey said.
For more on this story, see the March 8 edition of The Jackson Herald.
