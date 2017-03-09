BOC asked to develop clear nominating process

What exactly is the commissioners’ process for nominating citizens to local boards, like the industrial authority, the planning commission or the board of assessors?
Conolus Scott, representing the Madison County Democratic Party, asked Madison County commissioners to consider establishing a clear policy that lets people know what positions are available and gives them a fair chance to serve on local boards.
“I believe there should be a process,” said Scott. “A majority of the county doesn’t know when an opening occurs.”
Scott said the Democratic Party is also in favor of seeing term limits for local appointed boards. He noted that “there’s nothing wrong with longevity,” but he said some people have served up to 15 years on local boards and he said it’s probably a good idea to give other citizens a chance to participate.
“We believe that no individual should serve over two terms or eight years max,” he said.
Scott said the current method of nominations appears to give preference to people commissioners know, not necessarily the most qualified for the job.
“I’m not saying anything is wrong,” said Scott. “But it gives the appearance of favoritism and it leads to distrust. We need everyone pulling together. We’d like to see a policy that will allow all people to be available to serve.”
No board members had any response to Scott’s suggestion.
A recent newspaper article in this paper included a request from the county government for contact from those willing to serve on various boards. And prior to Scott’s address, commission chairman John Scarborough said there was a good response from the public to the newspaper article.
