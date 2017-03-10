‘Master plan’ for Sims school property in works, per official

The Barrow County school system will begin planning for developing the Sims Academy property.
Joe Perno, assistant superintendent for system operations, told the board the site “still (has) a large amount of property” that is undeveloped.
The school district will seek proposals from architects and construction managers to prepare development plans for the property this spring.
The systems operation office will develop information to seek proposals from design and construction professionals.
He said the district will appoint a committee to review those proposals.
Board members agreed one of their members should serve on that committee.
Perno said Tuesday he would expect the committee would make a recommendation this spring to the board for an architect and construction manager.
The architect and construction manager chosen would help the district develop a “master plan” for the site, Perno said.
The school system has 93 acres at Sims Academy, including the property for that facility.
Theoretically, the district could build two more schools, but that would depend on the grade configuration.
Perno said developing the master plan could take six months to a year. It would be late in 2018 before any construction could start, and it could be later than that. He said Tuesday the priorities for development can change over time.
For the full story, see the March 8 issue of the Barrow News-Journal.
