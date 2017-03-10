Charles Boone (03-09-17)

HOSCHTON - Charles Walter Boone, 79, entered into rest Thursday, March 9, 2017.
Mr. Boone was born in Miami, Fla., the son of the late Harvey and Edrie Clotfelter Boone. He was a member of White Plains Baptist Church and was a retired poultry and cattle farmer. Mr. Boone was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Cain Boone; sister, Mary Lou Boone Devore; and brothers, Bob and Bill Boone.
Survivors include his wife, Judy Hogan Boone, Hoschton; three sons, John W. Boone and his wife Gloria, Jefferson, Tommy G. Boone and his wife Barbara, Hoschton, and Tony L. Boone and his wife Donna, Winder; sister, Judy Brown, Eastman; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and Sandra Beck, niece/daughter.
Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, March 11, from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Jeffrey Bell, Mr. Boone’s grandson, the Revs. Benji Boone and Lloyd Martin officiating. Burial will follow in Evans Memory Gardens. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Benji, Brandon, Colton and John W. Boone, Larry Mayfield and Jim Pethel. Stevie Boyd, Mark Thompson and William Elrod, Larry Davis and John Moore will serve as honorary pallbearers. The family will receive friends at the funeral home 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday prior to the service.
Flowers are optional with memorials made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society at www.lls.org or 3 International Drive, Suite, 200, Rye Brook, NY 100573.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
