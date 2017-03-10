Winnie Roach (03-09-17)

Winnie Frances Roach went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 9, 2017.

She was born on February 6, 1925, in Homer, Ga. and lived on a cotton farm in Commerce, with her parents and ten brothers and sisters. She married Albert Wesley Roach and moved to Hapeville, Ga., where she had a successful career at Arrow Shirt Company as a supervisor.
She never met a stranger, raising the spirits of everybody she met. Winnie was especially known for her contagious laugh. She loved being outdoors, especially while gardening and raking and burning leaves. Winnie was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Roach.

Survivors include her son, Wesley (Mae) Roach; daughter, Frances (Walt) Roach Rodgers; grandchildren, Jeff (Tricia) Roach, Dennis (Becky) Roach, Steven (Amy) Roach, and Melinda (Scott) Pruitt; ten great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brothers, Gene McDuffie and Leon McDuffie; and sister Betty McClung.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, March 11, at 2 p.m., at the Chapel of Mowell Funeral Home in Fayetteville, Ga. Burial will follow at Camp Memorial Park in Fayetteville. The family will receive friends Saturday from 12 to 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The National Kidney Foundation, www.kidney.org.

Carl J Mowell & Son Funeral Home, Fayetteville, is in charge of arrangements

www.mowellfuneralhome.com
