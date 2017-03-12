Subdivision near Colbert shot down

Plans for a Diamond Hill Colbert Road subdivision were shot down for a second time in less than a year March 6.
Madison County commissioners voted 4-1 — with Tripp Strickland providing the lone dissent — to deny a request by Jay Pridgen to rezone 18.46 acres from A-2 to R-1 for an 18-lot subdivision. The proposal was for “stick-built” homes of approximately 1,500 square feet on at least .75-acre tracts.
“I feel it’s the right time and the right place for what I’m proposing,” Pridgen told the board.
Pridgen and his son sought to rezone the property last May and were denied then, too.
The issue brought numerous people to the podium to offer their opinions. Most of them were adamantly opposed to the development. They said Pridgen bought the property during a foreclosure sale for $70,000 and that his aim doesn’t seem to be about improving the area but in making money at the expense of those already there.
Patricia Adams, who lives next to the proposed subdivision, said Pridgen wouldn’t want the development if he was in her shoes.
“If he was living there, oh buddy, you better believe there would be a fit pitched,” she said. “It wouldn’t happen.”
Adams and others opposing the plan said Pridgen aimed to cram too many houses on too little land.
“It’s not the size of the houses, it’s how many are packed on top of each other,” said Adams.
