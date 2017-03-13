Madison County athletes finally got to take the field on a brand new football/soccer field turf March 3, following a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the occasion.
The Red Raider girls’ soccer team then knocked off Jefferson 1-0 for the first win on the artificial surface, which is the same type of turf used by many college and professional organizations.
Madison County Superintendent Allen McCannon addressed the crowd over the Red Raider Field PA system and thanked a variety of people involved in the project, including school board members and administrators. He noted that the school system has worked with ABM, a company that helps school systems find energy savings, since 2001 and that the new field is part of a system-wide energy savings project. The Red Raider field now has new LED lights that are significantly brighter and less expensive than the older lights.
“No vendor has helped our system save more money and make more facility improvements than ABM,” said McCannon. “We see them as an integral part of our system. This field is part of the fourth guaranteed savings program for our system where we upgraded our lighting, HVAC, roofing and several other areas including this new turf field. This field is only five percent of a $26 million dollar project. This field is part of guaranteed savings program so it is ultimately saving the system money. Without it being part of a program like this, Madison County would not have been able to provide such a quality field for our students.”
McCannon said the “Cool Play” field is used by the majority of MSL and NFL teams while also being the official playing surface for FIFA soccer.
“The surface at Raider Field is the same surface installed at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and UGA’s indoor practice facility,” said McCannon.
Ribbon cutting held for new field turf
