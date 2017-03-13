Burglary reported on Cedar Lane

Burglary was reported recently on Cedar Lane.
Deputy Austin Blake was dispatched to meet with the property owner, who told him he uses the home as a rental.
The man said a couple had just moved out and that he had been having some issues with them and didn’t get along.
He said he was at the home the day before (March 4) about 3:30 p.m. and the house was fine and being prepped to be painted. When he returned about 24 hours later he found that the house had been broken into and vandalized.
He stated that the back door had been kicked in and the house had been flooded. Blake noted that there was forced entry through the back door, flooding inside and outside the home, a broken ceiling fan in the living room broken toilet in the bathroom and holes in the walls. The owner estimated the damages at roughly $2,300.
In another incident, Deputy Chris Haston met with an employee of the Madison County Senior Center who reported that sometime between 5 p.m. on Feb. 28 and 7 a.m. on March 1 someone (Peters) damaged the plastic covering the green house on the backside of the property. The employee stated that the property damages amounted to more than $500.
In another matter, MCHS resource officer Lt. Mark Jerome met an assistant principal and Deputy Adam Arnold who stated that during an interview with some students, a juvenile male told him he had delivered a message for another student through Snap Chat for his sister’s boyfriend.
The message was a picture of him holding a gun and the student stating “this is what you’re going to get if you don’t leave my sister alone.”
The phone was taken into custody with the parents’ permission to send to the crime lab to see if the picture or video was still there. The boy stated there was no such picture or video on the phone, which was to be turned over to the GBI crime lab to check for images. Charges could be pending, according to the report.
In separate incident, a male high school student met up with a fellow student in the school bus pick up area and hit him several times until the pair were separated by school staff. The instigator was charged with simple battery through the juvenile court, according to Resource Officer Lt. Mark Jerome.
