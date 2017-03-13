DANIELSVILLE - Oline Coile Morris, 91, passed away Friday, March 10, 2017.
Born in Comer, she was the daughter of the late James Burley “JB” Coile and Corine Moon Coile. Mrs. Morris was a resident of the Meadow Community and a member of Meadow Baptist Church for many years. More recently and for the past 60 years, she was a member of Colbert First Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School. She was an excellent seamstress, enjoyed gardening and enjoyed making sure everyone had plenty to eat. Most importantly, she loved her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Johnnie R. Morris.
Survivors include her daughter, Gwen Kidd and her husband, Dwayne; one brother, Calvin Coile and his wife, Bobbie; two grandchildren, Dawn Kidd Belk and her husband, Grant and Zachary Kidd and his wife, Leann; and three great-grandchildren, Jaycee Belk, Redden Belk and Whit Belk.
Funeral services will be held Monday, March 13, at 2 p.m., at Colbert First Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the Colbert City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Colbert First Baptist Church, 65 S. Fifth Street, Colbert, GA 30628, or the Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter, 1888 Colbert Danielsville Road, Danielsville, GA 30633.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements.
Oline Coile Morris (03-10-17)
