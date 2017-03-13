Louis Archer (03-10-17)

NICHOLSON - Bobby Lewis Archer, 85, died Friday, March 10, 2017, at Gentiva Hospice at ARMC.
Mr. Archer was born in Nicholson, the son of the late Otha and Ruby Crawford Archer. He was a member of Center United Methodist Church and was retired from Seaboard Farms. Mr. Archer was preceded in death by his wife, Robbie “Jackie” Jacqueline Lord Archer.
Survivors include his son, Mickey Archer; and sister, Alice Pearson both, Nicholson.
Funeral services were held Sunday, March 12, at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Revs. Steven Haskill and Richard Cathy officiating. Interment was in Howington Cemetery
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, was in charge of arrangements.
