Timothy Aiken

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Monday, March 13. 2017
DALLAS, GA - Timothy Lane Aiken, 58, passed away.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Admiral Aiken. Mr. Aiken worked for Lockheed Martin in Marietta, Ga., and was a veteran of the United States Army.

Survivors Include his wife of 27 years, Rita Watkins Aiken; a daughter, Mr. and Mrs. Dylan Laney (Michelle) Howell; mother, Alma Aiken; brother, Mr. and Mrs. Wayne (Mary) Aiken; and nieces, Sarah and Kelly Aiken.

Memorial services will be held on Monday, March 13, at 7 p.m., from the Benson Funeral Home Chapel, 309 Hardee St., Dallas, Ga. with the Rev. Keith Stell officiating. Interment will take place on Tuesday, March 14, at 2 p.m., at the Dry Pond United Methodist Church in Jefferson, Ga. The family will be receiving friends on Monday, March 13, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the funeral home.

Benson Funeral Home, Dallas, is in charge of arrangements.

www.Bensonfuneralhome.net
