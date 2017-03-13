DALLAS, GA - Timothy Lane Aiken, 58, passed away.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Admiral Aiken. Mr. Aiken worked for Lockheed Martin in Marietta, Ga., and was a veteran of the United States Army.
Survivors Include his wife of 27 years, Rita Watkins Aiken; a daughter, Mr. and Mrs. Dylan Laney (Michelle) Howell; mother, Alma Aiken; brother, Mr. and Mrs. Wayne (Mary) Aiken; and nieces, Sarah and Kelly Aiken.
Memorial services will be held on Monday, March 13, at 7 p.m., from the Benson Funeral Home Chapel, 309 Hardee St., Dallas, Ga. with the Rev. Keith Stell officiating. Interment will take place on Tuesday, March 14, at 2 p.m., at the Dry Pond United Methodist Church in Jefferson, Ga. The family will be receiving friends on Monday, March 13, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the funeral home.
Benson Funeral Home, Dallas, is in charge of arrangements.
www.Bensonfuneralhome.net
Timothy Aiken
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry