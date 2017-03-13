Evelyn Bentley (03-08-17)

GULF BREEZE, FLA. - Evelyn F. Bentley, 84, formerly of Dacula, Ga., passed away on Wednesday, March 8, 2017.
Mrs. Bentley was a homemaker and the loving wife of her late husband, Paul C. Bentley. Mrs. Bentley was preceded in death by her parents, Fred J. and Carrie Cole Fuller.
Survivors include her sons, Philip (Lori Ana) Bentley, Gulf Breeze, Fla., Joel A. Bentley, Dacula, Ga. and Timothy Paul Bentley, Dacula; and daughter, Paula B. Moore, San Diego, Calif.; and six grandchildren.
Funeral services were held on Sunday, March 12, in the Smith Memory Chapel with the Rev. Mike Curry officiating. Interment was at Carter Hill Church Cemetery in Winder.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, was entrusted with the arrangements.
Evelyn Bentley
