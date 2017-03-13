Joyce Trammell (03-13-17)

JEFFERSON - Joyce Arnold Trammell, 77, entered into rest Monday, March 13, 2017.
Mrs. Trammell was born in Athens, the daughter of the late Chester and Addie Lee Holmes Arnold. She was a member of the Arcade Congregational Holiness Church and was a homemaker. Mrs. Trammell was preceded in death by a son, Randy Evans; and sister, Helen Arnold Phillips.
Survivors include her husband, Joseph Trammell, Jr., Jefferson; daughter, Julie Trammell Dixon, Jefferson; and four grandchildren, Hailee, Chantel, Teresa and C.J. Dixon.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Pastors Patsy Garrett and Charles Reece officiating, with burial to follow in Evans Memory Gardens. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Stanley, Wayne, and Ronald Trammell, Brantley Crumley, Allan Turner and Vince Snyder. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 14.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
