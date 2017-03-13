Bobby Louis Archer (03-10-17)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Monday, March 13. 2017
NICHOLSON - Bobby Louis Archer, 85, died Friday, March 10, 2017, at Gentiva Hospice at ARMC.

Mr. Archer was born in Nicholson, the son of the late Otha and Ruby Crawford Archer. He was a member of Center United Methodist Church and was retired from Seaboard Farms. Mr. Archer was preceded in death by his wife, Robbie “Jackie” Jacqueline Lord Archer.

Survivors include his son, Mickey Archer; and sister, Alice Pearson both of Nicholson.

Funeral services were held Sunday, March 12, at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Revs. Steven Haskill and Richard Cathy officiating. Interment was in Howington Cemetery

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, was in charge of arrangements.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.