‘Jimmy’ Toole (03-13-17)

DANIELSVILLE - James Edward Toole (Jimmy), 80, beloved father, passed away on Monday, March 13, 2017, at his residence following complications from a stroke.
He was preceded in death by his son, James Stanley Toole; brothers, Rev. Elmer Butler, Joel Toole, William Boyd, Bobby Toole Sr., Robert Boleman and Jack Toole; and sisters, Edna Drake, Lizzie Baxter, Ellie Mae Toole and Brenda Patton. Mr. Toole worked as a carpenter and farmer until his retirement. He was of the Baptist denomination.
Survivors include his children, Jeannie (Larry) Harris, Loretta Spearing Pierce, Christine Toole, Linda (Larry) Wages; grandchildren, Matthew Toole, Sunnie Toole, Jamey Harris, Dale Harris, Jessica Stratton, Jimmy Lee Wages, Meggan Spearing Barnes, Morgan Spearing Pierce; 20 great-grandchildren; his dear friend, Mrs. Ruth Pless Johnson; brothers, Henry Toole, William (Brother) Toole and Junior Toole; and sisters, Lillie Sorrow, Mary Chambers, Sue Moody and Linda McConnell.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 15, at 1 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, with Wade Dixon officiating. The family will receive friends Tuesday, March 14, from 2 until 4 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at Danielsville Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be grandsons, Matthew Toole, Jamey Harris, Dale Harris, Jimmy Wages, great-grandson Jerrid Toole and Bubba Stratton.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to Camp Maranatha, PO Box 53, Ila, GA 30647 in his memory.
The family is at the residence of Larry and Linda Wages, 251 Cowart Toole Road, Danielsville, GA 30633.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements.
